Asphalt Surfacing to Begin on S.D. Highway 20 in Perkins County

BISON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin asphalt resurfacing operations the week of Aug. 23, 2021, for 30 miles on S.D. Highway 20 from Prairie City to Meadow Corner. Work on the project will include shoulder repairs, asphalt surfacing, rumble strips, pavement markings, and mailbox support upgrades.

Highway 20 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $8.3 million-dollar project is Border States Paving, Inc. from Fargo, North Dakota. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 29, 2021.

