Greenwich Living Design is the first art, antiques and design gallery in Stamford's burgeoning Waterside Design District
Greenwich Living Design is the first art, antiques and design gallery in Stamford’s burgeoning Waterside Design District, where it occupies 22,000 square feet of space on two floors.
DS-600 sofa by De-Sede wraps around a Paul Evans for Directional coffee table, 1960s. Hollywood Regency style sconces and contemporary art decorate the walls above.
Install on the first-floor gallery highlighting the intricate detail of a 'Chan' dining table by Philip & Kelvin LaVerne.
The longtime Stamford art, antiques and design firm has a new name and a new location, having taken 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space in the District
Our previous focus was mainly on traditional décor and antiques. But now, we’ve re-introduced the brand and diversified our inventory, with Mid-Century Modern pieces and contemporary artwork.”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The longtime Stamford company known as Greenwich Living Antique & Design Center has a new name, a new look and a new location. Now called Greenwich Living Design, the firm relocated in June into a 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility at 375 Fairfield Avenue, where it will anchor Stamford’s burgeoning Waterside Design District, alongside Stark Carpet, Holly Hunt and Schwartz Design Showroom, just to name a few.
— Nick Pizzichillo
The move is a mere five minutes from its former location on Canal Street, but it brings with it many internal and external changes for the family-owned and operated gallery, chief among them its place in the Stamford Waterside Design District, a creative neighborhood and shopping destination dedicated to interior design and architecture and serving decorators, designers and design-enthusiasts alike.
Greenwich Living Design is the first art, antiques and design gallery in the District. Its space – on the first and second floors – is filled with rare and important furniture and home décor by iconic and lesser-known designers from the 18th through the 20th century, with a focus on 19th century French design and 20th century works. The gallery is home to various styles and periods, including those in the Hollywood Regency and Mid-Century Modern style.
Recent installations feature Maison Jansen, Gio Ponti, Phillip and Kelvin LaVerne, Francois Linke, Ueli Berger, Massimo Vignelli, and many more. Rare case/storage pieces and important seating are elegantly highlighted and sit elevated among other works in installs throughout the gallery. Both floors are invitingly open-concept and are filled with eye-pleasing natural light. Installations are often changing as new inventory from well-known design firms and creators is carefully sourced for the gallery.
“When the business existed as Greenwich Living Antique & Design Center, its focus was mainly on traditional décor and antiques,” said Nick Pizzichillo, Greenwich Living Design’s Gallery Manager and son of company founder Sam Pizzichillo. “But now, we’ve re-introduced the brand and diversified our inventory, with Mid-Century Modern pieces and contemporary artwork.”
Sam’s father actually started the business as a rubbish removal company, which would slowly grow into a small antiques business. It was while cleaning out houses in Brooklyn, New York that he developed a passion for certain furniture and home décor. His interest in lower-end, newly manufactured furniture quickly developed into a fascination with important antique works. His travels as an estate liquidator would often take him to the fledgling but rapidly growing Stamford antique district. Then he went on a personal sourcing trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“It was there that I turned my admiration of antique works into what would become one of the largest single-owner antique and design gallery in the country, Greenwich Living Antique & Design Center,” he said. “I built an impressive collection of 19th century French works, largely those by Maison Jansen, plus I was an antiques dealer at a local antique mall, occupying just three small booths.”
Fast forward five years later, when he would populate an entire 40,000-square-foot design center and a storage facility and build out a team of twelve people to help him transform his small business into a design forward, client-focused design gallery. Sam is still very hands-on, overseeing with his son Nick the shift to a trimmer business name and more built-out model.
“Our mission at Greenwich Living Design is to energize, rejuvenate and inspire through timeless design,” Nick Pizzichillo said. “We’ve served tastemakers and the design-forward community for twenty years and have worked with some of the top decorator/designers in the country. We are widely known for having some of the most important furniture and high-end home décor, along with unmatched customer service. We’re here because of our design-forward clients, and we’re mindful of that in every aspect of our business.”
To auction, consign or sell one piece or a collection, you may call Greenwich Living Design at 203-274-5130; or, you can send an email to sales@greenwichlivingdesign.com. To learn more, please visit www.greenwichlivingdesign.com.
# # # #
Nick Pizzichillo
Greenwich Living Design
+1 203-274-5130
email us here