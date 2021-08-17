Ashley Collins, CEO Collins Builders honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Ashley Collins, CEO Collins Builders has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Collins, CEO Collins Builders has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Since 2003, Ashley Collins has been the owner of Collins Builders. A Jacksonville, Florida native, he is a graduate of the Bolles School and holds a bachelor’s of business administration from Stetson University. After college, Ashley entered the home-building business with a local company, Trademark Homes, as an assistant superintendent in December of 1999 and worked his way up to superintendent in 2000. From 2000-2001, he managed the construction of more than 70 homes. In late 2001, he moved on to work for another Jacksonville-based home builder, SEDA, in the estimating, budgeting and purchasing department as well as the construction department and worked extensively in internet-based scheduling software from 2001-2003.
In May 2003, Collins Builders was founded. For the first five years, Ashley led incredible growth for the company, from building one home the first year to 148 homes closed in 2008. When the economic downturn came in 2008, Ashley led the company through the recession, weathering the tough times and since 2013 has experienced 25 percent year-over-year growth. He credits the success to God, his family, a talented team of professionals at Collins Builders and an unwavering commitment to serving clients. Ashley is happily married to his wife of more than 20 years, Jeanie, and is blessed with four children: Hayden, Rowan, Lawson and Lincoln. Jeanie has been a steady and faithful encouragement by his side and he is eternally grateful to her. He credits his success to her devotion and their commitment to the Lord. When not leading Collins Builders, he enjoys attending church, reading, date nights with his wife, fishing, sports and vacations with his children.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_hye_final?fr=sNzFmZjQwNjcwODE
