BENEFIT CORPORATION EMPLOYING SEX TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS PARTICIPATING IN COMPETITIVE START-UP ACCELERATOR

Savhera, a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand, admitted to NewChip Accelerator to connect with impact investors

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera PBC was recently admitted into the highly competitive NewChip Accelerator program accepting only 10% of applicants worldwide. According to its website, NewChip Accelerator is designed to “provide founders with the tools and skills necessary to fund, build, and scale their companies.”

“I am thrilled that Savhera has been accepted into the NewChip accelerator with other innovative founders and start-ups from around the globe. Our participation in this program will help scale Savhera’s bottom line, which ultimately advances restorative employment for more survivors of trafficking who face real barriers to economic justice,” said Dr. Vanessa Bouche, co-founder and CEO of Savhera.

Savhera’s NewChip cohort includes 127 companies from 20 different countries, NewChip’s largest cohort to date. The program is six months long and includes an extensive curriculum, monthly small-group “mastermind” meetings, one-on-one mentorship, two opportunities to pitch to investors, and numerous workshops.

“Through NewChip, we are looking forward to connecting with a growing number of impact investors who are committed to using business as a force for good as we scale a quadruple bottom line that includes purpose, people, planet, and profit,” said Bouché.

It is estimated that between $715 billion and $1.2 trillion impact investing assets were under management in 2020 and that this will grow significantly in the next decade as the private sector plays a more prominent role in reaching UN sustainable development goal benchmarks relating to gender equality, the environment, and income inequality.

About Savhera

Savhera is a premium wellness and lifestyle brand that forges a pathway to freedom and economic independence for women who have overcome sex trafficking.