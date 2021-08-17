Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Jim Barnes has spent the last 30 years helping retail organizations solve highly complex supply chain, IT and omnichannel commerce challenges for Fortune 500 brands and retail companies.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Jim Barnes has spent the last 30 years helping retail organizations solve highly complex supply chain, IT and omnichannel commerce challenges for Fortune 500 brands and retail companies. As CEO of enVista, Barnes has built the only retail software solutions and consulting services firm with the depth and breadth of capability to truly optimize and unify both physical and digital commerce end-to-end, from order capture through fulfillment and from source to consumption.
Hundreds of the world’s leading brands have leveraged Barnes’ expertise and the capabilities of enVista to drive efficiencies and cost savings, improve profitability, customer service and competitive advantage and improve and transform their operations, including Sephora, GNC, Dallas Cowboys Merchandising, Toys ‘R’ Us Canada, Tractor Supply, Giant Eagle, Advance Auto and Urban Outfitters. In 2013, Barnes, in response to extremely complex, lengthy and costly order management system (OMS) integration projects, had the vision to develop and launch the first and only Unified Commerce Platform strategically built from the ground up as microservices architecture on a common data model and integration platform as a service. The platform rapidly integrates with retailers’ existing systems, providing faster time to value, lowest total cost of ownership, and a single enterprise view of customer, inventory, order, item and payment. In 2019, Barnes further expanded enVista’s retail consulting capabilities by hiring nearly 20 of the most experienced retail consultants from Boston Retail Partners (BRP) and throughout the retail industry, providing clients with access to deep domain expertise for omnichannel strategy, inventory management and optimization, merchandise planning and assortment, systems selection and implementation, product lifecycle management, store operations and more.
Barnes sits on the executive board for a number of companies. He is regularly featured in industry and business publications, serves as a Forbes contributor, and regularly speaks on retail and supply chain topics at National Retail Federation’s Big Show, Operations Summit, Future Stores, IRCE, the Retail Industry Leaders Association Supply Chain Conference, and other partner and supply chain conferences.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT ENVISTA
enVista is a global software, consulting, and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. www.envistacorp.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
