DNS Made Easy and Constellix Announce New PoP in Paris, France
We chose to expand the DNS Made Easy and Constellix network into Paris, France based on a thorough analysis of the incoming DNS queries we have received through other European PoPs.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiggee LLC, the parent company of DNS Made Easy and Constellix, announced the deployment of their latest point of presence (PoP) in Paris, France. The successful deployment of this new PoP will serve the 67+ million citizens of France and its surrounding countries.
(h2) Providing Faster DNS Connectivity Around the Globe
Tiggee LLC, is bringing faster DNS speeds and enhanced performance to more regions of the world. The company recently added its first PoP in Canada on June 16, 2021. The deployment of the Paris point marks its first PoP in France and adds 10 Gbps of peering to its AS16552 network.
With over 3,000 peering networks and over 100 monitoring nodes, Paris’s addition marks the 7th international point of presence that Tiggee LLC has launched in the last 18 months, making it the 22nd PoP for DNS Made Easy and Constellix.
“We chose to expand the DNS Made Easy and Constellix network into Paris, France based on a thorough analysis of the incoming DNS queries we have received through other European PoPs. Paris, France made the most logical sense based on this data and feedback from our users,” says Steven Job, President of Tigge LLC.
“Our team here at Tiggee has been working hard with our customers and partners in order to bring faster speeds and better traffic decisions to more areas. This latest expansion allows us to pursue our commitment to working with reputable vendors to keep the world connected, even during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Paris’s PoP to Provide the Best Network Connections
This deployment provides DNS Made Easy and Constellix with direct access to major transit providers in the region. Having a peer on the France-IX exchange provides reduced latency, enhanced resilience, and increased routing control. The installment of the Paris PoP aims to secure the surge of monthly active internet users expected in the region by 2023, which is projected to reach 52.8 million individuals. With the formal countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics underway, upgraded infrastructure investments will be in high demand over the next few years and Tiggee is leading the way to help enhance the digital experience for all users in the geographical area.
A new point of presence is currently in the works for Stockholm, Sweden, and additional upgrades are planned for the company’s existing PoPs in Seattle and Miami. Tiggee LLC will continue to evaluate customer feedback and analyze the industry trends in its commitment to providing optimal speeds and experiences for end users. DNS Made Easy and Constellix remain steadfast in maintaining their 11+-year history of 100% uptime, which is the longest in the industry.
About DNS Made Easy
DNS Made Easy (DNSMadeEasy.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee and a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains, receiving more than 80 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare the price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives. DNS Made Easy is located at 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA.
About Constellix
Constellix (Constellix.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic-management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query-management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams. Constellix is located at 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA.
