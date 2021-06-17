DNS Made Easy and Constellix Announce New PoP in Toronto, Ontario Canada

Tiggee LLC adds 10 Gbps peering capacity and 100 Gbps transit capacity to its network with a new point of presence in Toronto, Ontario.

Our new Toronto point of presence is our first-ever PoP in Canada, and was the next logical step in our mission to increase redundancy and performance of our DNS Made Easy and Constellix services.” — Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiggee LLC, parent company of DNS Made Easy and Constellix has announced a new point of presence (PoP) in Toronto, Ontario. This PoP adds 10 Gbps of peering capacity and 100 Gbps of transit capacity to Tiggee’s already extensive network, increasing the total peers to 300 Gbps and transit capacity to more than 700+ Gbps.New PoP for Even Greater DNS Speed and PerformanceThis latest PoP is part of an ongoing Tiggee initiative to provide the fastest and most reliable DNS around the globe. Tiggee continually analyzes industry trends, improves its existing infrastructure, and develops new solutions based on cutting-edge technology and direct customer feedback.“Our new Toronto point of presence is our first-ever PoP in Canada, and was the next logical step in our continuous mission to increase the redundancy and performance of our DNS Made Easy and Constellix services. With a large footprint in Ontario, our clients will experience extremely fast DNS lookups over the TorIX peering exchange, as well as our normal Tier 1 transit providers,” says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix.“The AS16552 network expansion into Toronto will be the 6th international PoP that we have launched in the last 16 months. All of our deployments are full-site installations with redundant routing, switching, and bare metal nameserver infrastructure. This is a large differentiating factor when comparing our solutions with other providers that rely on a virtual private server (VPS) or outsourced networks. This is how we have been able to maintain the fastest speeds and highest uptime since 2001.”Point of Presence in Toronto to Boost Domain Performance For BusinessesWith this latest expansion, Tiggee is now a peer at the TorIX exchange point in Toronto, alongside service providers Akamai, Amazon, Google, Cloudflare, and Fastly. Nearly 3 million people live in the city of Toronto. The entire metropolitan area; however, has a population of more than 6.5 million with an annual growth rate of 0.93%. As Toronto is the financial capital of Canada (contributing an average of CDN$332 billion to the country’s economy), a presence in this region will make a significant improvement to domain performance for businesses that use DNS services under the Tiggee umbrella.Preparing for the Future of DNSOther future PoPs in the pipeline are Paris, France and Stockholm, Sweden, as well as upgrades to Tiggee’s current points of presence in Seattle and Miami. DNS Made Easy and Constellix have an 11+-year history of 100% uptime and top speeds in the industry. These expansions are being implemented in anticipation of the ever-increasing reliance today’s consumers and businesses have on the internet, as well as the heightened security threats that accompany the rise in web traffic.Tiggee and its subsidiaries, DNS Made Easy and Constellix, are always looking toward the future, evolving their services based on customers’ needs. User experience is pivotal in Tiggee’s expansion plans, as well as its decisions to improve and develop new DNS technologies and solutions.About DNS Made EasyDNS Made Easy (DNSMadeEasy.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC and a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains, receiving more than 80 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives. DNS Made Easy is located at: 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA.About ConstellixConstellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams.Press Contact Information: For press related inquiries, please contact our Senior Director, Brand Strategy and Marketing: Jessica Belvedere • Jbelvedere@tiggee.com

