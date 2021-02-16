Tiggee LLC Plans for the Future as Online Behavior Trends Continue to Evolve
With 300 Gpbs of peering capacity supporting its current DNS Made Easy and Constellix network, Tiggee offers top speeds and 100% uptime for domains worldwide.
Focusing on the needs of our customers has always been our primary focus when expanding into new regions. A PoP must achieve its primary objective of increased uptime and performance.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiggee LLC, parent company of DNS Made Easy and Constellix has announced expansion and upgrade plans for its already extensive network. After analyzing industry trends, online consumer and business behavior patterns, and having experienced a 500+ Gpbs Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack in September of 2020, the company saw an opportunity to advance its infrastructure and implement new technologies into its platforms in preparation for 2021 and beyond.
— Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix.
With nearly 300 Gpbs of peering capacity supporting its current DNS Made Easy and Constellix network, Tiggee is already positioned to offer top speeds and a 100% uptime guarantee for domains worldwide. In 2021, Tiggee will be adding an additional 220 Gbps of peering capacity and additional points of presence (PoPs), including a PoP in Mumbai, India, which will serve 1.4 billion people and is expected to be online by mid-February.
In September of 2020, the DNS Made Easy and Constellix network experienced a 500+ Gpbs DDoS attack. There was no disruption of services and users were unaware of the attack when it was happening. Tiggee reviews every DDoS attack its platforms receive, and after careful analysis of the most recent DDoS event, Tiggee decided to further expand its peering capacity and PoPs in lieu of the alarming growth of cyber threats in recent months. Tiggee has also integrated a new, proprietary DNS firewall designed to mitigate DDoS threats for even greater network protection.
“Focusing on the needs of our customers has always been our primary focus when expanding into new regions. A PoP must achieve its primary objective of increased uptime and performance,” says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix. “To do this successfully, each new PoP must include optimized peering routes, improved data connectivity, provider capacity, and redundancy, while also meeting strict security requirements. We carefully consider each of these factors during expansions so that we can provide our customers with the highest quality services in the industry. Additional network capacity and the ability to handle cyber threats is another reason why many top brands prefer DNS Made Easy and Constellix.
Along with its peering capacity and security expansions, Tiggee has also integrated several major platforms to its Sonar Monitoring Suite, including Microsoft Teams and Slack notifications, as well as ICMP monitoring capabilities. Sonar is available within Constellix and can be used independently alongside DNS Made Easy. The development team at Tiggee is actively working on additional enterprise integrations with other popular services as well.
Constellix customers will notice an all-new billing dashboard that is consistent with Constellix branding and a more user-friendly interface. New reporting features are also included to help users optimize and control their domain traffic. New DNS features include a refined search functionality, simple Real-Time Traffic Anomaly Detection (RTTAD) activation, and the ability to delegate permissions for IP pools and GeoProximity rules. Faster processing for Multi-CDN updates is also included in the upgrades.
Both DNS Made Easy and Contellix now offer SAML integrations, and another major update in the Tiggee pipeline is its plans for Constellix to become DNSSEC compliant like its sister company DNS Made Easy, which already offers DNSSEC for corporate and enterprise users. With DNSSEC integrated into Constellix, enterprise-level organizations can have an even stronger layer of DNS security and digitally sign their DNS information to further protect customers from malicious or corrupted data.
Preparing for the future of DNS has always been a priority for Tiggee and its subsidiaries. Tiggee is constantly working to refine and evolve services for both DNS Made Easy and Constellix so users will have the optimal online experience and the most accurate and enhanced solutions available.
