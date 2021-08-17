Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Troy Harvey co-founded and leads PassiveLogic. He is an American technologist and entrepreneur. PassiveLogic is developing the market’s first platform for Autonomous Buildings.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Troy Harvey co-founded and leads PassiveLogic. He is an American technologist and entrepreneur. PassiveLogic is developing the market’s first platform for Autonomous Buildings. As the co-founder and CEO of PassiveLogic, Troy leads the product design, engineering and manufacturing of the company's autonomous systems platform, deep physics computation engine, and digital twin standard. Troy has led companies and teams developing products in the consumer, industrial, and computer industries, including several award-winning high performance buildings. His expertise spans building science, AI tool chain development, embedded IoT systems, and control theory.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TROY HARVEY, CEO OF PASSIVELOGIC: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/troy-harvey-ceo-of-passivelogic-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT PASSIVELOGIC
Our mission is to make buildings work for you not the other way around. PassiveLogic was founded to reimagine our relationship to the built environment — to streamline the complexity of the building life cycle while simultaneously addressing the largest climate and energy opportunity in the global economy. We see incredible potential to improve the effectiveness of buildings, from better comfort to better energy efficiency, by solving the problems of the installers who actually purchase and implement building controls. Our platform meets the fundamental needs of engineers and technicians in the field, but we’ve included features for a much greater ecosystem of building professionals and occupants too. When you design a fully integrated system from the ground up, you get the chance to redefine the fundamental guiding principles and build value at every stage. At PassiveLogic, we take this opportunity seriously. We aren’t settling for anything less than a revolution in the way we design, build, operate, manage, and maintain our buildings.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
