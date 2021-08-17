Raymond Lin, CEO of CLPS Inc. honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Raymond Lin, CEO of CLPS Inc. has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
CLPS has created and developed a particular market niche by providing turn-key financial solutions as well as supplying its clients’ needs for talent creation and development.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Lin, CEO of CLPS Inc. has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Mr. Raymond Ming Hui Lin is the CEO and Director of CLPS. Mr. Lin joined CLPS in February 2009 as CEO. From January 2008 to January 2009, Mr. Lin was business consultant of VanceInfo, a Beijing-based IT solutions and software development company. Prior to VanceInfo's acquisition of A-IT Software (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Mr. Lin acted as general manager from April 2002 to December 2007.
Mr. Lin is an IT outsourcing service veteran with a deep understanding of IT talent acquisition, training, development and service delivery. He has developed and pioneered the first training programs for mainframe and VisionPLUS (a credit card processing solution) in China, which has made CLPS one of the largest mainframe resource powerhouses and the VisionPLUS project team in Greater China. In 2015, Mr. Lin became the MSE senior advisor in Fudan University, Shanghai.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH RAYMOND LIN, CEO OF CLPS INC: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/raymond-lin-ceo-of-clps-inc-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT CLPS INC.
CLPS is a NASDAQ-listed (Nasdaq: CLPS) and global information technology, consulting and solutions service provider focused on delivering services to global institutions in banking, insurance and the financial sectors, both in China and globally. For more than ten years as an IT, business know-how and talent solutions provider for such clients, CLPS has expanded its service network to clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions from the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. CLPS has created and developed a particular market niche by providing turn-key financial solutions as well as supplying its clients’ needs for talent creation and development.
CLPS maintains 18 delivery and R&D centers, of which ten are located in mainland China and eight globally, to serve different customers in various geographic locations. By combining onsite and onshore support and consulting with scalable and high-efficiency offsite and offshore services and processing, CLPS is able to meet client demands in a cost-effective manner while retaining significant operational flexibility. www.clpsglobal.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_jan_final?fr=sNDI1YzQwNjcwODE
