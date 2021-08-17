Vinyl Siding Institute Re-Launches Newly Accredited Product Certification Program

The Vinyl Siding Institute is proud to announce that its long-standing Product Certification Program is now an independent, third-party certification program.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, U.S., August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), a trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding products in North America, is proud to announce that its long-standing Product Certification Program is now an independent, third-party certification program with an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification body in place. The Program’s certification body is Intertek; Intertek is well known in the building and construction industry for its extensive product-related testing and certification capabilities.

“We are excited to build on over 20 years of success in product certification and continued market confidence by adding new features and value to our Program,” said Kate Offringa, VSI President & CEO.

Certification of additional material properties, ratings and building code compliance that were beyond the scope of the former VSI certification are now part of the revamped Program with two options for reporting through a Product Certification Listing (PCL) or Product Evaluation Report (PER). In addition to the foundational ASTM product standards, VSI’s upgraded Program recognizes standards such as ASTM E84, ASTM E119 and NFPA 268.

Products that appear in the VSI Product Certification Program’s online directory have met or exceeded all the requirements of ASTM D3679 for vinyl siding, ASTM D7793 for insulated siding or ASTM D7254 for polypropylene siding. The directory is updated when changes occur to provide the most complete and current listing of products that have been certified to meet or exceed ASTM standards through VSI's Program. To view the list, visit https://www.archtest.com/vsi/.

Certified products are authorized to utilize the Program’s certification mark. The mark represents that a manufacturer is producing a product that is a faithful representation of the tested and certified product in design, construction and fabrication.

"When building industry professionals or consumers see this mark on the packaging, they can trust that they're using a quality tested product,” Offringa noted. “Not all claddings are backed by third-party certification, which is even more reason to choose vinyl and polypropylene siding products.”

A soft launch of the new Program will take place in the coming months, and a hard launch will occur in early 2022.

About The Vinyl Siding Institute

The Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI), located in Alexandria, VA, is the trade association representing the manufacturers of polymeric siding and trim products in North America. As industry advocates, VSI’s goal is to further the development and growth of the vinyl and polymeric siding industry by helping to develop material, product and performance standards in cooperation with standards-making organizations and code bodies. VSI engages in product stewardship and outreach activities to enhance the image of the industry and its products, and serve as an information resource to remodelers, builders, planners, designers, architects, elected officials, building code officials, distributors, homeowners and other exterior cladding decision-makers on the facts about vinyl siding. For more information, visit www.vinylsiding.org.

