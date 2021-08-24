Amplifi Announces New Global Leadership Team
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce new appointments and organizational updates to further positioning the company to drive its global growth initiatives.
“The changes we're announcing today—coupled with the recent launch of our bold new brand identity—mark an exciting era for Amplifi,” said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. “After acquiring Comma Group earlier this year, it was imperative to establish a global leadership team focused on Amplifi’s international integrations, service line consolidations and various growth and expansion strategies. Amplifi has a history of disciplined execution, deep industry expertise and its entrepreneurial mindset and this team will ensure that Amplifi is future-fit and ready to successfully manage growth across our existing and expanded global footprint.”
The new global team will include many additions from the recently acquired Comma Group. Sam Goss — Co-Founder of Comma Group, has been appointed as President of Amplifi Europe. Sam will lead and direct all aspects of Amplifi’s business in Europe, including all business operations. His focus includes driving sales, revenue, and profit by bringing clients innovative services from Amplifi’s strategy, delivery, and operations practices.
Leigh Wells – Former CEO and Co-Founder of Comma Group has been appointed as Amplifi’s Chief Growth Officer. Leigh will be instrumental in the development and implementation of Amplifi's global growth strategy which includes mergers and acquisitions, channel development, emerging market analysis and geographic expansion.
Callum MacBurnie, also from Comma Group, has been promoted to Vice President of Global Alliances. Callum will oversee Amplifi's global ecosystem of technology partners and vendor alliances to support Amplifi's go-to-market sales strategies and service offerings.
Other organizational updates include promotions and/or title changes within the Amplifi US team, including Bobby Warnick as Chief Operating Officer, Keith Krzeminski as Chief Administrative Officer, and Scott Spear as Chief Commercial Officer. “We’ve cultivated a formidable team of senior leaders that bring incredible talent and a strong track record of success,” said Scott Spear, CCO of Amplifi. “Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in our future and to strengthen our ability to execute against our global initiatives.”
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
