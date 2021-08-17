New Haven Barracks / DUI #4 / LSA / Negligent Operation / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021, 2240 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Ridge Rd. in the Town of Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #4

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

-Negligent Operation

-Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Tommy Brace

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/16/2021 at approximately 2240 Hours the Vermont State Police were traveling east on States Prison Hollow Rd. in the Town of Monkton when a vehicle traveling west bound drove over the double yellow line into the east bound lane almost striking oncoming traffic. Troopers subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monkton Ridge Rd. in the Town of Monkton. Troopers identified the operator as Tommy Brace (49) of N. Ferrisburgh, VT.

While speaking with Brace, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Brace was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #4.

During the motor vehicle stop, Troopers discovered the vehicle that Brace was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device, which Brace is required to have under Vermont Law.

Upon further investigation, Troopers discovered Brace was operating his vehicle at high rates of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a fence causing damage. Brace then left the scene of the crash.

Brace was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.