Derby Barracks/ VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 @ 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Michael Pfeiffer                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release name of victims of domestic

violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and times, the Vermont State Police

responded to a call at a residence on US RT 5 in the Town of Derby.

Investigation revealed Michael Pfeiffer to have violated a Abuse Prevention

Order by being at the Victims residence and being in contact with the victim.

Pfeiffer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont

State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Pfeiffer was later lodged at

Northern State Correctional.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1230           

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

