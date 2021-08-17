Derby Barracks/ VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502783
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 @ 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Pfeiffer
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release name of victims of domestic
violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and times, the Vermont State Police
responded to a call at a residence on US RT 5 in the Town of Derby.
Investigation revealed Michael Pfeiffer to have violated a Abuse Prevention
Order by being at the Victims residence and being in contact with the victim.
Pfeiffer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont
State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Pfeiffer was later lodged at
Northern State Correctional.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1230
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881