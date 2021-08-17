TiE SoCal Event - The best way to profit from Real Estate in 2021

Attendees and TiE SoCal Executive Team

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered what it will take to be successful in Real Estate? Which area of real estate do you want to play in, what are you good at, what is your risk tolerance, what is your time frame and are you driven by making your customers successful? An anchor of growth in SoCal and a source for over 9% of GDP, “How to Make Money and Succeed in Real Estate” was the topic of conversation at the 2nd post-Covid monthly in-person Knowledge series event hosted by TiE SoCal’s Mr. Anand Mahale, the location sponsor, at SevenCo in Irvine, CA on Wednesday August 11, 2021. It attracted 75 registrants and over 45 attendees.

The Knowledge Series event, a monthly gathering focused on learning, prior to COVID-19, taken online during the pandemic-era restrictions, was resumed by TiE SoCal in June 2021.

After networking over Salad, Pizza and Wine, the event was called to order by Mr. Anil Ramineni, Executive Director of TiE SoCal.

Mr. Anshuman Sinha, President of TiE SoCal provided a “State of TiE SoCal” outline and upcoming events. He spoke about the upcoming Investor Summit in November and their flagship conference TiEcon Southwest 2021. The investor summit will be a gathering of representatives from all Angel Groups and Venture Capital firms of Los angeles and Orange County.

Mr. Nitin Bajaj, the Chair of TieCON SoCal 2021, provided a planning update of the upcoming annual event planned for December 5, 2021.

Moderated by Speaker and Event Planning Chair Mr. Ravindra (Ravi) Kondagunta, CEO of Traction Labs LLC, the event featured a trio of elite, experienced, highly successful real estate veteran charter members of TiE SoCal.

• One of the panel, kicking off the discussion after a one-on-one conversation, was Mr. Jigar (JR) Shah, a 30-year veteran of real estate and consistently in the top 1 percent of Century 21 agents in the nation is a realtor with Century 21 Discovery in Fullerton, California. He is currently the No. 3 Century 21® agent in the United States and took the No. 4 Century 21 Commercial Agent spot in 2020.

• Joining him on the panel was Mr. Mahesh (Mike) Patel, a seasoned, highly successful, real estate professional with over 22 years of experience in Orange County’s competitive marketplace and an expert in Valuation, Marketing and Sale of residential property. He is currently ranked among top 1% of agents at First Team Real Estate Christie’s International for sales volume and a recipient of their Hall of Fame Award.

• Also on the panel, and bringing an Investor’s perspective was Mr. Ashok Madan, with 40 plus years of experience , he’s a veteran Real Estate Investor who’s been involved in hundreds of real estate transactions. These included sale/purchase of Multifamily, Shopping centers, retail, lands for his family trust. With an extensive real estate experience, he’s been able to build a substantial investment properties portfolio. Mr. Madan believes in mantra, “Only borrow money to grow not to simply consume”. He has specific knowledge/experience in probate properties, 1031 exchange, litigation, passive real estate investments, hard money lending etc.

The speakers brought a diverse wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives covering Commercial Real Estate and Residential Real Estate to the conversation. They presented their industry through their unique perspectives and expertise spanning Valuation strategy, Planning, Sales, Marketing, Investment and more. Covering both Residential and Commercial real estate spaces, their insights and discussions provided valuable insights on the keys to successfully look for Value when buying properties, keys to managing properties and increasing value over time, and the keys to marketing and selling real estate. They covered both the Buy-side and the Sell-side of real estate.

An engaged audience came away impressed with the trio’s dedication to the industry and portfolio of achievements, enthusiastic about the industry’s forecast ahead and motivated to consider entering this space. They learnt that success in this industry requires a long-term perspective, an understanding of the workings of Residential and Commercial Real Estate spaces and the consumer. The audience appreciated the value of speaker’s expertise in Marketing, Sales, Customer relationships, Finance, Accounting and more. It also takes, a short-term memory of failures, and an unrelenting dedication to the industry and the job. All our speakers spoke about the countless “8-days a week” schedule focused on their work, their determination to make sure they are successful and above all celebrate and share their successes.

So, perhaps the first step to be successful in Real Estate starts with appreciating the speakers and seeking them out as mentors and advisors.

TiE SoCal

TiE SoCal is the Southern California chapter of TiE. TiE believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through the five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization out there. The values and beliefs of TiE reflect the culture and value system of the Silicon Valley: entrepreneurship and wealth creation are invaluable human endeavors, and successful entrepreneurs find fulfillment in helping budding entrepreneurs. Please visit socal.tie.org for more information