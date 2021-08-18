Oklahoma-based Mint Turbines Celebrates 40 Years in the Aviation Industry
Mint Turbines' leadership cuts the ribbon at grand opening of its new facility celebrating 40 years in business
The leadership team at Mint Turbines joinined General Electric's leadership team to sign a three-year contract extension during their 40th anniversary celebration.
Mint Turbines marks its milestone by extending its MRO provider agreement with General Electric for three years
We're excited to celebrate this milestone in Stroud. Our success is attributed to our hardworking and dedicated employees, the support of our customers and vendors as well as the state of Oklahoma.”STROUD, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mint Turbines, an independent turbine engine maintenance, repair and overhaul company based in Stroud, Oklahoma, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary by finalizing a new three-year license extension with General Electric and dedicating its new facility. The guest of honor was Richard McConn, CEO & Founder of M international, the parent company of Mint Turbines. Also, in attendance from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce were Brent Kisling, Executive Director of Commerce, and Geoffrey Camp, State Director for Aerospace and Defense.
— David Norton, General Manager
The leadership team at Mint Turbines kicked off its celebration by signing a three-year contract extension with General Electric inside its newly completed, refurbished hangar at the Stroud Airport next to Mint Turbines’ headquarters. Mint Turbines General Manger David Norton, CFO Chris Van Denhende and Mr. McConn, joined Bill Neth, Customer Program Manager at General Electric, for a special signing ceremony.
Nearly 100 people attended the 40th Anniversary celebration in Stroud where they were able to tour the facilities, including a new hangar. In addition, Mr. McConn, Mr. Norton, and Mr. Van Denhende led the company’s employees in a special ribbon cutting ceremony inside the newly refurbished hangar where they will work on the General Electric T700 Restricted Category engines.
“We are excited to celebrate this milestone in Stroud. Our success is attributed to our hardworking and dedicated employees and the support of our customers and vendors as well as the state of Oklahoma,” said David Norton, General Manager of Mint Turbines.
“We are committed to growing and expanding our company in Oklahoma and are very proud to be headquartered in Stroud and are excited to officially open the new hangar and to be working with General Electric,” said Richard McConn, CEO of M International. Parent company of Mint Turbines.
Mint Turbines license will focus on T700 engines that are installed on Sikorsky-manufactured EH-60, HH-60, UH-60, or S-70 helicopters that have a valid Restricted Category Certificate or Public Use Exemption issued by a Civil Aviation Authority.
The leadership team at Mint Turbines closed out the week of celebrations with a reception at the Ambassador Hotel in Oklahoma City hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Governor Kevin Stitt, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, and Secretary of Commerce Scott Mueller were on hand to acknowledge the impact M International is making in the state of Oklahoma.
Mint Turbines is located in Stroud, Okla., halfway between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. With 40 years of turbine engine overhaul experience, Mint has successfully repaired, overhauled, and tested thousands of Pratt & Whitney PT6T series power sections, combining gearboxes, PT6A Turboprop engines, and Honeywell T53 series engines. Please click here for a timeline of Mint Turbines. https://www.mintturbines.com/about/
Diane M White
DWPR
+1 918-770-3905
diane@dianewhitepr.com