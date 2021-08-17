Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Missing juvenile

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B202694              

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: Last reported sighting at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 285 Ashley Rd., Barnard, VT

INCIDENT: Missing juvenile

 

MISSING: Atlas Jennings

AGE: 11

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy and asking members of the public to notify police of any possible sightings or other pertinent information.

 

Atlas Jennings left 285 Ashely Rd. in Barnard, Vermont, at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was last seen walking down the road away from his house. His family reported him missing to the Vermont State Police at about 7:20 p.m. Monday. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Atlas’ wellbeing.

 

Atlas is described at 5 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds and having shoulder-length, curly blond hair. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, black track pants, and black and white striped sandals.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Search and Rescue Team, are assisting in the search. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

 

Updates will be issued as the search continues.

 

- 30 -

 

