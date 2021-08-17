Popular EB-5 Project Receives TEA Approval From the State of Florida
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 visa regional center operator and investment fund manager, announced today that the Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) Project, a premier EB-5 visa investment project, has received Targeted Employment Area (TEA) designation from the State of Florida, confirming that the project qualifies as a TEA area under the USCIS EB-5 Program Regulations in place prior to November 21, 2019 in addition to qualifying as a TEA under the updated USCIS EB-5 Program Regulations put in place on November 21, 2019, which were recently overturned in Federal Court.
Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) is an EB-5 visa investment in a high-rise luxury condominium in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The project is being developed by KOLTER, one of the largest private real estate developers in the United States. Construction is underway and project financing is in place, and over 90% of the condominium units are already sold with non-refundable cash deposits. An EB-5 visa investment in Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II has several unique security features, please reach out for additional information on the project.
The EB-5 Regional Center Program is currently paused, pending re-authorization from Congress, however EB-5 investors can reserve their position in the Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) Project today at the reduced minimum investment amount of $500,000 in anticipation of a future reauthorization of the EB-5 Regional Center Program at $500,000 or at another required minimum investment amount.
Investors seeking additional information or needing to speak with an experienced EB-5 immigration attorney about immediately reserving a spot in the Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) Project should send a message to info@eb5an.com. Space is limited.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 regional center operator, investment fund manager, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with real estate developers and firms in multiple industries to create high-quality investment offerings throughout the United States, which are sponsored by its network of 15 USCIS-approved regional centers that cover all or parts of more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class real estate development projects.
