Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance 2021-2022

Nonpublic Systems Only

The Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance 2021-2022 document has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage.

This document provides information for Nonpublic System data reporting, specifically: District Administrators Responsibilities related to NDE Portal management and a list of specific collections (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year.

