Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Reveals the Key to Mastering Life’s Lessons
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this timely video, Louix explains that real transformation and healing comes from more than just reading books (even Scripture). At some point, everyone must face their demons, open the dungeon doors within their consciousnesses, and apply what they have learned in order to become greater love and attain inner peace and self-mastery. Louix reminds us:
While you can escape an entire incarnation, you cannot avoid a single life lesson your soul needs you to have.
This video is one of nine recordings from the series Core Principles of Louix’s Teachings.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation:
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
samantha@louix.org
