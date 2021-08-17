Paving on I-25/I-80 interchange may cause delays

WYDOT paving work may cause delays at I-25/I-80 interchange

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave part of the interchange connecting Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 starting Monday, weather permitting.

This is a continuation of a seasonal paving project started earlier this summer in Laramie County. Crews will first focus on the I-80 westbound off-ramp to southbound I-25. The ramp (exit 359A) will be closed during the paving process, which is expected to take about a day.

Once that ramp is complete, crews will switch to working on the I-80 eastbound off-ramp to southbound I-25, followed by the I-25 northbound off-ramp to eastbound I-80. This phase of the project is expected to take about a day or two per ramp.

A detour will be in place during each phase of this project, with signs guiding motorists to use either the U.S. Highway 30/Lincolnway interchange (exit 358 on I-80 or exit 9 on I-25) or the Wyoming Highway 222/Roundtop Road interchange (exit 357 on I-80).

Motorists through the I-25/I-80 interchange next week should expect potential delays from this work. Stay alert for detours, changing traffic patterns and workers in the area, and obey all posted signs and other traffic control devices. Remember to avoid distractions like cell phones in any work zone.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.