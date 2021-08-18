Segue Manufacturing Services Names VP Engineering & Quality, Expands Technical Services, Scales to Meet Customer Demand
Making the decision to fuse engineering and quality at an executive level underscores the importance that Segue places on innovation and reliability...providing seamless solutions to our customer base”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a New England contract manufacturer specializing in electro-mechanical, cable & harness assembly and engineering services, today announced James Wright as Vice President of Engineering and Quality. Wright joins Segue from Hyperice, where he oversaw worldwide regulatory compliance and cradle-to-grave technology transfer with the company’s overseas manufacturing partners. At Segue, Wright will lead Global Engineering and Continuous Improvement initiatives across all Segue business units to support the growth and development of the engineering organization, reporting directly to Brian Desmarais, Segue’s CEO.
— Brian Desmarais, CEO
"For Segue’s customers, global time-to-scale pressures and ongoing advancements in technology make excellence in engineering and quality joint imperatives for our business," said Desmarais. “Making the decision to fuse engineering and quality at an executive level underscores the importance that Segue places on innovation and reliability, thereby providing seamless solutions to our customer base. At this next stage in our growth, Jim will be instrumental in leading development of Segue’s technology roadmap and best practices across engineering and quality, including expanding capabilities, processes and systems to ensure our customers’ success throughout the entire product lifecycle."
Wright brings extensive experience in change management and product development in high-growth organizations, leading technology transformation and ensuring worldwide regulatory compliance for innovative technology start-ups and multinationals alike. In over two decades in electronics, Wright has a track record of leadership success across Design & Development, Product Management, Global Operations and Supply Chain, and Regulatory Affairs with companies such as Hyperice, Axcelis Technologies , XP Power (Comdel), TUV SUD America and Intertek Global Semiconductor Safety Services (GS3). With specific expertise in Class I and Class II Medical Devices, Wright’s expertise will augment Segue’s established leadership in the Medical sector.
When asked why he chose to join the Segue team, Wright said, “Segue Manufacturing Services is at the most exciting time in its history, uniquely positioned with the right team and resources to really make an impact for our customers amid unprecedented worldwide constraints and pressures. Each customer brings new challenges and new perspectives, whether technically, financially, or operationally, Meeting those challenges and exceeding customer expectations is where great contract manufacturers like Segue make their mark. Segue can make an immediate difference for our partners with our agility and problem-solving mindset, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to be part of that.”
Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Medical, Industrial, Capital Equipment and Robotics markets. Celebrating its 30-year Anniversary, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, electromechanical systems engineering and integration, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services specializes in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing close to 500 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation.
