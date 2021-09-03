Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Dennis Rebelo
Dennis and Brilliant discuss how our ability to tell our own story is a key to understanding our identity, creating relationships, and ultimately good living.
Dr. Dennis Rebelo is the author of a book titled "Story Like You Mean It: How to Build and Use Your Personal Narrative to Illustrate Who You Really Are". Dr. D is a professor, speaker, and a career coach. He's the creator of the peak storytelling model, a research-based method for crafting the narrative of who you are, what drives you, and why. His method has been used by not only former professional athletes, guidance professionals, and advisors, but also nonprofit leaders, as well as entrepreneurs and CEOs around the world. This book and this approach provide structure to really identifying what are those key moments of your life that you can share when you meet others, whether it's for an interview, making a first impression, or simply running into somebody you haven't seen in a long time.
— Dennis Rebelo
We often have the chance to answer the question, “Tell me about yourself”, which can be one of the simplest yet most difficult questions to answer. In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Dennis joins Brilliant Miller to discuss why that's so hard, how to do it well, and why it really matters. Dennis has made the connection between understanding our personal identity with our ability to tell our own story accurately and mindfully. Through this interview, we learn not only how to tell our own stories but also how it is essential to good living.
Topics Discussed:
• How understanding your story is an essential Key to Good Living
• Answering the age old question “Tell me about yourself”
• Why is it so hard to tell our own life stories
• Our hero side, our collaborating side, and our virtuous side
• Identity and telling your story
• How to make sure your writing is conveying your story
• Deciding what message to give to the world
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42NMMHvlj3k and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Dennis Rebelo guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/dennis-rebelo/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/story-like-you-mean-it-how-to-build-and-use-your-personal-narrative-to-illustrate-who-you-really-are/
Dennis Rebelo Podcast Interview