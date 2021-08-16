Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Philips are Responsible for the Global Coronary Balloon Catheter Market Growth

Unit sales growth for the total coronary balloon catheter market is highly correlated with the annual procedure volume for percutaneous coronary interventions; any changes will affect sales volume.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the global coronary balloon catheter market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the value of the total coronary balloon catheter market decreased in 2020, due primarily to COVID-19, iData forecasts that increasing unit sales will encourage significant net growth into 2027.

According to iData's Global Coronary Balloon Catheter Market Report, the global market was estimated at around $2.5 billion in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 20% decrease from the 2019 valuation, following COVID-19 headwinds. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to exceed $3.5 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter market, the drug-eluting balloon (DEB) catheter market, and the specialty balloon catheter market. The first devices used in the field of interventional cardiology were percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters. Depending on lesion extension and density, PTCA balloons require specific features, such as lesion-crossing capability, vector force, or pressure. For this reason, PTCA balloons can have very advanced features, helping physicians to ensure that the lumen is clear and prepared for stent deployment.

In 2020, the fastest-growing segment was the specialty balloon market. On the other hand, PTCA balloons were used for an overwhelming majority of percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) procedures and accounted for a large portion of unit sales. However, due to the heavily increased bundling and commoditization of the market in recent years, PTCA balloon prices have decreased significantly, limiting overall market value growth.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, as well as procedural volume, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

