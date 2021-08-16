Submit Release
NDDOT seeks comments on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) that includes the addition of a previously unpublished project.

The project will consist of a mill and asphalt overlay on North Dakota Highway 36 from Junction ND 3 east to the Kidder County line. Total cost of the project will be approximately $4 million.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the “Plans and Reports” section.

Comments should be sent no later than Aug. 31, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or via email to lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information, contact Logan Beise at 701-328-2139 or NDDOT Communications at 701-328-4444.

