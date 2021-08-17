King Ursa Named Media and Creative Agency of Record for Qtrade Direct Investing (“Qtrade”)
Together, King Ursa and Qtrade will bring awareness and accessibility to DIY Investing.
There was a natural connection between Qtrade and King Ursa from the beginning”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King Ursa, the Toronto-based full-service agency that offers a dynamic set of services, including analysis, strategy, creative, and media buying, today announced it has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Qtrade®, one of the Aviso Wealth group of companies. As one of the first online brokerages in Canada, Qtrade is a trusted platform that empowers users to invest independently.
— Eric Vieira, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, King Ursa
As the AOR, King Ursa will manage both media and creative execution, allowing data and insight to influence both areas of the brand. This partnership model is not new for King Ursa. Co-founders Eric Vieira and Paulo Salomao do not prescribe to the typical agency model in which work is highly segmented by output and department. From the internal agency structure to how partnerships are set up, everything is designed for intense collaboration, producing a stronger output on all fronts. This model has proven successful as the agency holds a 100% AOR retention rate, with the majority of new business coming from referrals.
“There was a natural connection between Qtrade and King Ursa from the beginning,” said Eric Vieira, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, King Ursa. “As one of Canada’s leading online brokerages, Qtrade is paving a new path for the independent investor. Similarly, King Ursa was founded on the grounds of identifying a better model in which we could serve clients. Our teams connected on this similarity and now we are thrilled to support Qtrade on this next phase of their growth.”
Qtrade selected King Ursa to elevate its overall presence in the rapidly expanding and evolving DIY investing landscape through a variety of unique, data-driven media and creative campaigns. This partnership comes after Qtrade’s recently announced brand update, which was designed to better align Qtrade with its true market presence and award-winning reputation for its online trading platform and customer service.
“There are significant opportunities to bring the Qtrade brand to life and build its presence,” said Brian McOstrich, SVP and CMO, Aviso Wealth. “We believe King Ursa has the experience and depth of talent to help differentiate Qtrade in a highly competitive marketplace. Qtrade’s brand promise is to empower online investors to “Write Your Own Future” by delivering the tools, support, and award-winning user experience that gives them the confidence to take control of their own destiny.”
This agency of record announcement comes at the heels of two other large AOR wins, Moosehead and Timberland Canada.
###
About King Ursa
King Ursa is a full-service agency trailblazing the advertising industry. King Ursa’s offerings are dynamic and ever-adapting, because there is no one-size-fits-all approach to getting results. The agency is on a mission to solve real business problems by rooting decisions in data and executing through creative concepts. This strategy is core to the identity of King Ursa, leading the agency to trademark the phrase ‘Strategically grounded. Creatively unleashed.™’. To learn more about King Ursa, visit https://kingursa.com/
About Qtrade Direct Investing
Consistently ranked among Canada's top online brokerages for the past 15 years, Qtrade Direct Investing offers self-directed investors a robust and intuitive platform to achieve their financial goals. Part of Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing is a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc., Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Visit qtrade.ca for more information.
About Aviso Wealth
Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with approximately $100 billion in assets under management and administration. Aviso Wealth provides credit unions and institutional and retail wealth organizations with comprehensive, integrated wealth management services and solutions. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS and Desjardins. Visit aviso.ca. for more information.
® Qtrade is a registered trademark of Aviso Wealth Inc.
™ Aviso Wealth is a trademark of Aviso Wealth Inc.
Media Contact
Katie Schiefer
Talk Shop Media
+1 647-207-7797
ks@talkshopmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn