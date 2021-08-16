Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B202687                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton                        

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 10:00 AM

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Sharon, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 9/8

WEATHER: Clear/ Dry        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop/ Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Reta Doyle

AGE:  84   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrystler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08/16/2021 at approximately 10:00 AM Vermont State Police Communications received a call from a passerby advising of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 9/2. Troopers responded to the scene and located a white 2013 Chrystler 200 being operated by Reta Doyle of Sharon, VT. Investigation revealed Doyle was travelling south on 89 when she veered off the roadway into the median. Doyle was transported to DHMC for serious injuries sustained from the crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A        

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

