Royalton Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 10:00 AM
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Sharon, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 9/8
WEATHER: Clear/ Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Reta Doyle
AGE: 84
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrystler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/16/2021 at approximately 10:00 AM Vermont State Police Communications received a call from a passerby advising of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 9/2. Troopers responded to the scene and located a white 2013 Chrystler 200 being operated by Reta Doyle of Sharon, VT. Investigation revealed Doyle was travelling south on 89 when she veered off the roadway into the median. Doyle was transported to DHMC for serious injuries sustained from the crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks.
