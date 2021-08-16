Submit Release
Several Ramp Closures, Lane Reductions Scheduled This Week for I-15 Repaving Project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Southbound Interstate 15 lane reductions and multiple I-15 ramp closures in Jean and Primm are planned this week as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $11 million repaving project.

The restrictions are as follows:

  • From 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, the southbound on- and offramps in Jean will close for paving operations. 
  • Between 8 p.m. Thursday, August 19 and 1 a.m. Friday, August 20, the southbound on- and offramps in Jean will close for the installation of sensory loops.
  • Between 12 a.m. Thursday, August 16 and 5 a.m. Friday, August 20, the southbound on- and offramps in Primm will close for the installation of sensory loops.
  • Starting Wednesday, August 18, and reoccurring nightly through Monday, August 23, southbound Interstate 15 will be reduced to one lane between just north of Jean and just south of Primm. The reductions will be in effect between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night for open grade paving and joint installation. Restrictions will not occur on Friday and Sunday nights.
  • From 8 p.m. Monday, August 23 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, the southbound I-15 on- and offramps in Primm will close for “bump grinding,” the term used for removing bumps and smoothing out pavement.
  • From 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 24 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, the southbound I-15 on- and offramps in Jean will close for bump grinding.

