Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects to Begin in Pierre Area

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Pierre area. The contractor will start on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, and will move from one highway to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 20 – 9.9 miles, from Highway 47 east to the Potter county line. The chip seal will begin on Tuesday, August 17, and will take approximately one day to complete. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. U.S. Highway 14 – 24.1 miles, from the west edge of Ft. Pierre, west 24.1 miles. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another three days to complete. S.D. Highway 73 – 11.5 miles, from Highway 34 at Billsburg, south 11.5 miles. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 44 – 17.2 miles, from Highway 73 east to Highway 63. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 73 – 13.4 miles of shoulder work will also be done from Highway 14 south to Interstate 90. The approximate time to complete the sealing of the shoulders on this section is one day.

On the two-lane routes receiving a chip seal, fog seal and shoulder sealing, the traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel could be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the speed limit, whichever is less, during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The prime contractor for this $1.8 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from St. Cloud, Minnesota.

