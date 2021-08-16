Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,652 in the last 365 days.

More Fun, More Often

Home » More Fun, More Often

Powerball adding Monday night drawing to lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings

JACKSON, MISS. –Powerball® players will soon get the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

The first day of sales for the Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The new Monday night drawing will join the current Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

“Powerball moving to three nights a week adds to the excitement of the game for our players,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “With Powerball adding a Monday night drawing, Powerball is giving players faster-growing jackpots and ‘More Fun, More Often!”

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing of Powerballis now an estimated $274 million. This is the 21st draw for the current jackpot.

The additional drawing on Monday will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play® feature is still available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

###

You just read:

More Fun, More Often

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.