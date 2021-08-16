Tracey Mullen, CEO of Abveris honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Tracey Mullen, CEO of Abveris has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Abveris is a premier antibody discovery partner, offering end-to-end mAb discovery solutions to biotech and biopharma companies of all sizes.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Mullen, CEO of Abveris has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Tracey Mullen is a chemical-biological engineer from MIT who began her career as a scientist at a start-up antibody discovery research organization. In this role, she managed 100+ antibody development projects over the course of two years to help accelerate new drugs to the clinic.
In 2013, she joined the Antibody Discovery team at Biogen where she optimized cutting-edge technologies for the discovery and engineering of new therapeutic antibodies, with a focus on some of the industry’s most challenging and elusive targets. In 2018, Tracey joined Abveris as the Director of Antibody Discovery Operations, where she managed technical project design and management before her promotion to Chief Operating Officer in 2019. During her tenure as COO, Tracey co-led the implementation of a next-generation antibody discovery platform that has propelled the company's exponential growth, solidifying Abveris as a premium partner to some of the world's top biopharma organizations.
Tracey is now the Chief Executive Officer of Abveris, where she continues to push the boundaries of antibody discovery through strategic organizational improvement and technical development. When she is off the clock, Tracey can be found on the side of cliffs around the world pursuing her primary passion outside of work: rock climbing.
Abveris is a premier antibody discovery partner, offering end-to-end mAb discovery solutions to biotech and biopharma companies of all sizes. Abveris provides its partners access to multiple technology platforms with optimized workflows for immunizations, screening, characterization, sequencing, purification, and recombinant production.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT ABVERIS
We are antibody enthusiasts working to discover biologics that target the most challenging classes of therapeutic targets. We provide industry-leading solutions for therapeutic and reagent antibody developers. We have built a strong reputation on our ability to deliver outstanding science. www.abveris.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
