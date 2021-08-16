Zinda Law Group Adds to Its Nursing Home Injury and Medical Malpractice Group
Zinda Law Group, an Inc. 5000 firm with over 30 lawyers across 11 states, welcomes lead trial attorney, Melanie Medina.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group is proud to announce the expansion of its medical malpractice and nursing home injury group with the addition of Melanie Medina, a lead trial lawyer at the firm. Based out of Houston, Texas, Medina advocates for victims of negligent healthcare providers, specifically, some of the state’s most at-risk residents. Before joining the Zinda Law Group team, Medina worked at a plaintiff’s medical malpractice firm in Houston for almost four years. Medina brings extensive experience in nursing home litigation and nursing home abuse, as well as wrongful death and survival claims. She has also championed clients against hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
“I am excited to open a new focus area with a firm that has such a great track record of zealously advocating for clients,” Medina said. “Nursing home litigation is a severely under-represented practice area for plaintiffs’ firms, despite the need for representation of extremely vulnerable victims. It is a tough field to navigate due to regulations and policies, but I look forward to working with Zinda Law Group in an area in need of advocates.”
Zinda Law Group, a national personal injury and trial law firm with over 30 attorneys, is now representing victims of nursing home negligence. Founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, Zinda Law Group handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. The firm currently has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Florida and Louisiana.
Zinda Law Group Injury Attorneys