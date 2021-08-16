Submit Release
Staffer from major law firm sentenced to prison for spending $425,000 on designer clothes, candles and other luxuries

Robertson was the D.C. office operations manager for the firm Morrison & Foerster from early 2017 to late 2018, according to court and public records. During that time he admits he spent $425,000 on personal luxuries that he disguised as office expenses. The items ranged from a $40 “80s Prom King” costume to an $800 diamond-encrusted pinkie ring, according to court records, and included dozens of sneakers, sweaters and candles.

