A Place At Home Bringing Senior Care Franchise to Illinois
Britt Robertson is joined by his wife and the co-founders on his Discovery Day at A Place At Home in Omaha, Nebraska.
A Place At Home, which offers in-home senior care services designed to help seniors age in place, is excited to announce its first franchise in Illinois.
Seniors want to stay home, and I want to help them do exactly that.”COLLINSVILLE, IL, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home, which offers in-home senior care and other services designed to help seniors age in place with dignity and respect, is excited to announce its first franchise in Illinois. The new A Place At Home – Metro East location is at 2105 Vandalia St. (Hwy. 159), Suite 10, Collinsville, IL 62234.
An Impressive Addition to Our Team
Britt Robertson was awarded an A Place At Home senior care franchise because he brings an impressive set of skills, experience, and passion to the business. He earned his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Following his degree, he spent most of his career helping Fortune 500 clients measure and improve their customer experience. This background will help him ensure that his clients at A Place At Home have the best possible experience. He knows how to meet their needs in a professional and caring manner.
For the past 5 years, Britt led the marketing team for a large insurance company. This company was focused on expanding its Medicare Advantage product. He saw the need for seniors to have access to professional, high-quality care allowing them to stay in their homes.
In addition, he has also personally seen the challenges that loved ones face in providing care a senior needs. Everyone tries to do their best, but the situation puts a great deal of strain on everyone. As they struggle to balance the demands of their own lives alongside their loved one’s need for care, they often struggle with determining what type of care is needed and how to get it.
A Partnership Based on Core Values
After researching the best senior care franchise options, Britt decided to partner with A Place At Home. The company’s core values of providing dignified, professional, and compassionate care that helps seniors live as independently as possible at home perfectly match his own beliefs.
A Place At Home’s core values correspond to the acronym CARE. CARE represents their commitment to being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical. Each of their franchises operates with these values at the center of everything they do. Furthermore, that enables them to provide the help seniors and their families need during a challenging time.
The need for this kind of care was highlighted through Britt’s conversations with seniors while conducting market research for his previous employer. “Seniors want to stay home, and I want to help them do exactly that,” he explains. “At A Place At Home – Metro East, we strive every day to provide in-home senior care services that help clients feel safe, comfortable, well cared for, respected, and valued.”
To Find Out More
For more information about A Place At Home’s services or becoming a caregiver, visit aplaceathome.com. To learn about becoming a franchisee, visit aplaceathomefranchise.com.
Meet the Owner: Britt Robertson