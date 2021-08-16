I-80 Exit 111 westbound closed this weekend

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the westbound off-ramp at exit 111, Middle Baxter Road, as part of a project taking place East of Rock Springs on Interstate 80.

The closures will take place from this Friday, June 4 through Sunday, Jun 6, while they pave the mainline. For those traveling to the airport from Rock Springs, the airport exit 111eastbound off-ramp will still be available. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back. The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation. The completion date for this project is set for November 30, 2021.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.