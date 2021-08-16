Ratana Stephens, CEO of Nature’s Path honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Ratana Stephens, CEO and co-founder of Nature’s Path, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Ratana has grown the company to become North America’s largest independent certified organic breakfast and snack food company, while remaining firmly committed to leaving the earth better.”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratana Stephens founded organic breakfast foods company Nature’s Path Foods with her husband Arran 35 years ago. As CEO and co-founder, she has grown the company to become North America’s largest independent certified organic breakfast and snack food company, while remaining firmly committed to Nature’s Path mission of leaving the earth better than they found it.
— Mike Walters, Editor in Chief - World Biz Magazine
Ratana remains at the center of every development within the company, which operates on the triple-bottom line of social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and financial viability, in that order. Since 2008, Ratana and Arran personally, and additionally through Nature’s Path, have committed to donating almost $40 million to various philanthropic and community service efforts.
A dedicated student, Ratana studied psychology and Sanskrit at Arga University in India, where she also obtained an MA in English literature. She went onto become a college lecturer, before meeting her husband Arran and moving to Vancouver.
As a role model for women in business, Ratana’s contribution to the successful growth of Nature’s Path has been recognized by the business community through a variety of awards, including being named by the Vancouver Sun as one of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. Ratana has also been awarded the distinguished YWCA Women of Distinction Award for entrepreneurship and innovation, regarding her impact on business and the eco-movement. In 2013 she was listed as one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network. Most recently, she was honoured with an Influential Women in Business Award by Business in Vancouver.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH RATANA STEPHENS, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER OF NATURE’S PATH: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/ratana-stephens-ceo-of-nature-s-path-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT NATURE'S PATH
As pioneers of the organic movement, we believe that organic food and farming is the best way to care for the health of our bodies and of the planet. We always have and always will use our voice to defend what we believe is right, and what “organic” truly means. www.naturespath.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
View the digital edition of WBM's current issue: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbm_jan_final?fr=sNDI1YzQwNjcwODE
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
+44 7934 176331
email us here