Growth in U.S. Sports Medicine Procedures Gives a Combined 70% Market Share to Arthrex, Smith and Nephew & DePuy Synthes

The majority of musculoskeletal injuries occur due to recreational and sports activities. As a result, the professional sports industry is a major driver for this market.”” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the U.S. sports medicine market, addressing key insights from over 26 orthopedic soft tissue repair companies across the United States. The overall market is experiencing growth which iData forecasts are due to epidemiology and demographic factors, the professional sports industry, and technological advancements.

According to iData's U.S. Report for Sports Medicine Market, the U.S. market was estimated at just over $1.7 billion in 2019. Furthermore, the market has continued to increase moving into 2020, and 2021 and is expected to reach almost $2.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5%. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

The U.S. market for sports medicine covers achilles tendon repair and reconstruction devices, anterior and posterior cruciate ligament (ACL/PCL) reconstruction products, biceps tenodesis repair, meniscal repair devices, rotator cuff repair and reconstruction devices, shoulder labrum repair devices, and hip arthroscopy devices, reflecting on 2.5 million sports medicine procedures in one year. The major drivers of the market are demographic factors, mixed with an active lifestyle trend, and the established professional sports industry.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy Synthes are the U.S. leaders followed by CONMED and Zimmer Biomet. Stryker, RTI Surgical, and Wright Medical are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the U.S. market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

ACL/PCL Reconstruction and the U.S. Market