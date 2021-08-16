TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL SPECIAL PRESENTATION ON SEPTEMBER 6TH
FEATURING SUCCESS DRAGON LION DANCE, INDIGENOUS EXPERIENCES, JAMIE FINE, WE WERE SHARKS, ELIJAH WOODS AND MORE!OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is proud to present its 2021 programming from March 20 - September 6 on dragonboat.net and its social media.
That’s right, the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is virtual for 2021, meaning you can access all the exciting programming wherever you are. Be sure to check dragonboat.net to catch all of the performances, exhibitions and more without ever having to change out of your bathing suit.
For those of you that want to catch some summer rays and hit the water, register for OTTAWA WA'A, partisipants are challenged to complete 202kms/126mi (the length of the historic Rideau Canal), between March 20 and September 6 by OC1 (Outrigger Canoe), SUP (Stand Up Paddle Board), Surf Ski, 1X (Single Skull), Kayak, Canoe, Paddle Ergs or any other paddle-powered watercraft.
This year the festival will culminate on September 6th with the special presentation of performances from great Canadian artists including: Success Dragon Lion Dance, Indigenous Experiences, Jamie Fine, C5 the Chinese Canadian Children’s Choir of Canada, We Were Sharks, Orkidstra and Elijah Woods.
The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival invites everyone to let us come to you this year so you can enjoy each special presentation from the comfort of your favourite beach chair.
Audiences can tune in from the festival's YouTube Channel
