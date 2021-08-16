Meeting Notice: Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing to Meet Aug. 20

August 16, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing will meet Friday, Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will also be a teleconference option. The meeting’s agenda includes general business items and making recommendations to the Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund on applications.

For more details about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Karen Fedor at (410) 841-5773 or karen.fedor@maryland.gov.

