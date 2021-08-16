ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing will meet Friday, Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will also be a teleconference option. The meeting’s agenda includes general business items and making recommendations to the Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund on applications.
For more details about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Karen Fedor at (410) 841-5773 or karen.fedor@maryland.gov.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept
You just read:
Meeting Notice: Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape-Growing to Meet Aug. 20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.