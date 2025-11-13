Maryland Farm & Harvest to Visit Locations Throughout Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore During November 18 Episode

November 13, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 13, 2025) – Maryland Public Television’s popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 13th season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, and Talbot counties during an episode premiering on Tuesday, November 18. An episode preview is available on the series’ webpage at mpt.org/farm.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT and online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes are also available to view live and on demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at One Straw Farm in White Hall (Baltimore County), the November 18 episode features the following stories:

Mike & Sons Mobile Farm Mechanic (Anne Arundel, Caroline, and Talbot counties) : On the farm, what isn’t broken is just waiting to break. While larger operations may have full-time mechanics to maintain equipment, smaller farms often have to enlist outside help. When the calls come in, Mike Greaves of Mike & Sons Mechanical Services hits the road with his truck full of tools to save the day. Viewers follow Mike from his home base in Trappe to field maintenance and repair requests for farmers in Harwood and Denton.

Clear Ridge Nursery (Baltimore City, Carroll County) : Led by volunteer groups such as Midtown Baltimore, urban greening is transforming Baltimore City’s sidewalks through the installation of plants and trees to beautify landscapes, improve population health, and increase property values. In Union Bridge, Clear Ridge Nursery grows more than 150,000 trees to be planted in Baltimore and other cities and towns throughout the region. Viewers learn how founder Joe Barley’s commitment to family and passion for reforestation helped the farm succeed and follow the journey of one batch of trees from the nursery in Carroll County to public land in Baltimore City.

Farm to Skillet: Chef Matt Lego and Photographer Jay Fleming (Anne Arundel County): Chef Matt Lego of Leo in Annapolis joins renowned photographer and bay conservationist Jay Fleming to catch invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay. From there, Lego returns to the kitchen to prepare sauteed blue catfish and grits for the two to enjoy. The recipe and more information about the invasive blue catfish will be available to download at mpt.org/farm.

More than 19 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on the statewide public TV network since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to more than 500 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 12 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Encore broadcasts of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on MPT on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed on the PBS app and MPT’s online video player, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/@MarylandFarmHarvest.

Audiences are invited to engage with the series on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council, Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Fund; MARBIDCO; a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board and Soybean Checkoff Program; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Maryland Farm Bureau, Inc., The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation; and Maryland Pork Producers Association.

