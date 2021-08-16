Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,651 in the last 365 days.

Updated Cultural and Religious Observances Calendar Available

As SAUs are scheduling important school events, it is important to know and understand the religious and cultural observances that may not be recognized as part of the school calendar. The timing, traditions, and possible impacts of various cultural and religious holidays and observances are important to consider when planning events such as open house, awards nights, testing windows, or other events. The Maine Department of Education has updated a calendar of Cultural and Religious Observances that occur during the school year.

We hope this resource will assist schools across Maine in helping their students navigate religious and cultural observances around expectations at school, including attendance and participation, which may conflict with some students’ traditions and observances that are outside the holidays that are typically observed by American schools throughout the school year.

The calendar has been updated for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years and can be viewed on our website: Cultural and Religious Observances by School Year.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Updated Cultural and Religious Observances Calendar Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.