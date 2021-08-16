Collins Vision Proud to Help Bring Better-than-ever Pediatric Ophthalmology Resources to Southwest Florida
The brand new eye institute will have double the space for patients, specialized pediatric equipment and designs modeled after Golisano Children’s Hospital.
I've always believed that good vision starting in childhood is the foundation for a happy, healthy life. So we’re very excited to be a part of bringing this amazing new facility to Southwest Florida.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collins Vision founder Dr. Michael J. Collins has committed his life to improving and restoring vision for the people of Southwest Florida. As a board-certified ophthalmologist and cataract and refractive surgery specialist, he is perhaps best known for his work in refractive cataract surgery. Countless seniors from across Southwest Florida have trusted Dr. Collins to restore–and even improve–their vision after cataract surgery.
But as a father, pediatric ophthalmology is something that is near and dear to Dr. Collins’ heart. So when he heard that a new eye institute dedicated to children was coming to the area, he was delighted to step up as a major donor.
“I have always believed that good vision starting in childhood is the foundation for a happy, healthy life. So we’re very excited to be a part of bringing this amazing new facility to Southwest Florida.”
SWFL Children’s Charities Eye Institute of Golisano Children’s Hospital opened on August 2 at Summerlin Square Drive in Fort Myers. It is dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of visual disorders in children.
The new eye institute becomes the largest ophthalmology office between Tampa and Miami. SWFL Children’s Charities Eye Institute of Golisano Children’s Hospital combines and relocates Lee Health’s current pediatric ophthalmology locations on the HealthPark campus and Bonita Community Health Center.
The brand new eye institute will have double the space for patients, with 14 exam rooms, specialized pediatric equipment and colorful designs modeled after Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
