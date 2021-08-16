Single Lane Closures on I-70 Beginning on Tuesday, August 17

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021, there will be intermittent single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound between the Kruger Street intersection and the Overbrook Street intersection underneath I-70. These closures will continue through Friday, August 20, and resume on Monday, August 23 through Tuesday, August 24. All work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

