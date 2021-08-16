Maryland State Police Continuing To Investigate Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

August 16, 2021

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian-related crash that occurred on northbound I-495, north of US-50, in Lanham, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers arrived on the scene and located the pedestrian, identified as James Arthur Jones III, 26, of Landover, Maryland, lying in the road. Jones was transported by ambulance by Prince George’s County Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe Jones was involved in a separate single-vehicle crash prior to his death. After that crash, Jones got out of his vehicle and attempted to run across I-495 before being struck by at least one vehicle. No vehicle remained at the scene after Jones was struck.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

###

