COVID-19 Daily Update 8-16-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 16, 2021, there have been 3,230,456 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 173,479 total cases and 2,978 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Putnam County and a 66-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,631), Berkeley (13,587), Boone (2,262), Braxton (1,087), Brooke (2,309), Cabell (9,578), Calhoun (419), Clay (579), Doddridge (668), Fayette (3,809), Gilmer (939), Grant (1,352), Greenbrier (2,977), Hampshire (1,993), Hancock (2,928), Hardy (1,622), Harrison (6,537), Jackson (2,380), Jefferson (5,007), Kanawha (16,231), Lewis (1,516), Lincoln (1,666), Logan (3,484), Marion (4,926), Marshall (3,789), Mason (2,245), McDowell (1,740), Mercer (5,494), Mineral (3,069), Mingo (2,903), Monongalia (9,736), Monroe (1,281), Morgan (1,324), Nicholas (2,029), Ohio (4,539), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (993), Pocahontas (731), Preston (3,038), Putnam (5,716), Raleigh (7,474), Randolph (3,033), Ritchie (798), Roane (714), Summers (896), Taylor (1,409), Tucker (583), Tyler (804), Upshur (2,251), Wayne (3,437), Webster (639), Wetzel (1,543), Wirt (481), Wood (8,363), Wyoming (2,211).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Ritchie, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Glendale Fireman’s Hall, 207 7th Street, Glen Dale, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.