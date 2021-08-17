Microwize Technology Honored in Inc. 5000 for 2021

Microwize Logo

Microwize Technology is honored in the 2021 Inc magazine's list of 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY (NJ), UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwize Technology, a leader in the medical billing software, EMR (electronic medical records), and healthcare IT industry, announced its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For decades, Inc. has warmly welcomed the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year’s set of winners places the bar very high indeed. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown six-fold since 2016. As an almost twenty-five year veteran of the healthcare and information-technology industry, Microwize Technology has proven to be an authority in EMR and medical billing solutions for physicians and medical practices, while boasting a three-year growth rate of 59% (2019-2021). Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Mr. Gabriel notes that the healthcare industry is rapidly changing and will continue to grow due to the need within the healthcare industry to eliminate paper and streamline communications via electronic systems.

In light of the recent medical data breaches and ransomware attacks, Microwize Technology emphasizes its strong commitment to cybersecurity measures designed to harden current and new clients' networks and prevent any attacks. Microwize continues to stay especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges, and now provides new solutions for healthcare practices and organizations by offering access to a full-time, remote workforce. This workforce is composed of independent contractors who have been thoroughly vetted, trained and certified in the healthcare industry. Microwize Technology offers services ranging anywhere from a part-time virtual assistant to a full-time office manager, which benefit practices and organizations by cutting all of the overhead costs of onboarding new employees to work for physicians.

Robert Gabriel, president and CEO of Microwize Technology, notes the achievement as an important milestone in the company's history. Mr. Gabriel thanks Inc. Magazine and states that, "To be included on the Inc. 5000 list by such a prestigious company as Inc. Magazine is truly an honor. We at Microwize are excited by the achievement, and it motivates us to continue to grow and distinguish ourselves as leaders in the healthcare technology industry."

About Microwize Technology:

Microwize Technology is a leading medical billing software reseller and IT company for the healthcare industry. Microwize Technology works with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers to provide a comprehensive range of technology solutions that help them deliver better care and boost their business. By reselling some of the best-known products in medical billing and EMR, including Medisoft, Lytec, and Aprima, Microwize Technology is able to offer its clients the leading software solutions available today to revolutionize the way independent physicians run and manage their practice. Microwize Technology possesses one of the highest success rates for EMR implementation in the country, and provides expert support and training for all the products it represents, giving independent practices the power to prevail.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.