EZ Flow is Now Providing Air Conditioning and Plumbing Services in Wayne, NJ

Your local leader in plumbing heating and air conditioning for more than 20 years is now providing air conditioning and plumbing services in Wayne, NJ.

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Flow is a plumbing, heating, air conditioning and HVAC company based in Clifton, NJ. With branches at Randolph and Fairfield, the company is now expanding their reach with their new branch in Wayne, NJ. EZ Flow has been providing high quality plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services to homeowners in Clifton, NJ and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years. This is the best time for the company to expand their customer base and set up operation in Wayne.

The company has developed a trusted brand over the years by consistently providing their customers with professional workmanship and excellent customer service. They are proud of their team of experts that is always able to guarantee complete satisfaction with all of the work that they provide.

“With over 20 years of experience and a real focus on customer satisfaction, you can rely on us for your next plumbing repair or heating and cooling repair,” Imad Saleh said, spokesperson and CEO of the company.

“We are a reputable and reliable plumbing and heating company that is trusted by the local Clifton community. At EZ Flow, we handle it all, from repairs, replacements, to installations of new plumbing and HVAC systems for all of Northern New Jersey,” added Saleh.

The staff at EZ Flow works tirelessly to get your home back to the way it should be, comfortable and safe. The company is equipped with the right tools and experience to promptly respond to all types of plumbing issues and heating and air conditioning problems for both commercial and residential properties.

“Our main goal is to provide great value to our clients with high-quality workmanship at a reasonable price. Our customer reviews and testimonials will speak for us,” the company spokesperson said.