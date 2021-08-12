Submit Release
"Practice of the Future” Healthcare Magazine Launches in September

Practice of the Future Magazine

A new industry magazine geared towards helping healthcare professionals stay on top of innovative trends in the industry.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY (NJ), UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practice of the Future, a new magazine catering to healthcare providers and the industry, is proud to announce the publication of its premiere issue. The quarterly magazine aims to help healthcare professionals stay on top of industry trends, find innovative solutions for their offices, and gain access to practical information about new tools and products. Conceived by Robert Gabriel, president and CEO of Microwize Technology and Vosita Healthcare Inc., Practice of the Future will feature case studies of some of the top practitioners in their fields, in addition to articles on technology and regulatory news and developments.

Mr. Gabriel noted that “The magazine speaks to a variety of health professionals including physicians, administrators, nurses, practice managers, and more. I hope to help providers keep up with trends and their colleagues in an informative and entertaining way.”

Paramus, NJ-based Practice of the Future magazine will publish its first issue in September 2021.

