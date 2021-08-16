Bidding Set to Close on a 4 BR Home on 1.1+/- Acres in Western Loudoun County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
The private property is surrounded by mature trees, and is located only 11 minutes from the MARC train in Brunswick, MD, 1 mile from the Potomac River & Harpers Ferry Historic National Park”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler/ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 1.1 +/- acres, minutes from the Potomac River & Harpers Ferry National Historic Park - on Thursday, August 18 at 4 PM according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— Craig Damewood
“We have been contracted to market and sell this home in desirable Western Loudoun County. This well-built property only needs some updates and refurbishing to become a wonderful home for the new owners,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this great opportunity to BID & BUY and make it Yours!!”
“The private property is surrounded by mature trees, and is located only 11 minutes from the MARC train in Brunswick, MD, 1 mile from the Potomac River & Harpers Ferry Historic National Park, 9.5 miles from Charles Town, WV and 20 miles from Frederick, MD & Leesburg, VA,” said Craig Damewood, auction coordinator.
11070 Harpers Ferry Rd., Hillsboro, VA, is a 2,374 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch/rambler style home w/walk-out basement and attached single car garage on 1.1 +/- acres.
The property’s features include:
• Open kitchen w/conveying appliances
• Family room, living room, dining room
• 3 Fireplaces
• Asphalt driveway
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call contact Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The auction is conducted in partnership with Damewood Auctioneers, Purcellville, VA, www.damewoodauctioneers.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Craig Damewood
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 703-303-4760
info@nichollsauction.com