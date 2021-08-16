Orchard Software Welcomes Rod Cotton as its Newest Board Member
Rod Cotton brings more than 35 years of expertise that provides strategic direction for continued growth.
Rod provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to channeling his expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Orchard Software announced that Rod Cotton is joining its Board of Directors. Rod Cotton, as an entrepreneurial senior leader in the healthcare, biotech, and pharma industries, brings more than 35 years of expertise that provides strategic direction for continued growth around Orchard Software’s mission to provide laboratory software and services that improve the value of patient care.
— Billie Whitehurst
“We are extremely excited to welcome Rod to our Board of Directors,” said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. “Rod provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to channeling his expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”
Rod Cotton is the Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor to the CEO as well as the Head of Strategy & Transformation at Roche and is a key influencer across all levels of the organization. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rod oversaw daily pandemic response meetings and the launch of six ground-breaking products, including the market’s first molecular diagnostic test. A frequent public speaker on diversity, Rod is an executive sponsor for Roche’s Asian, Black, and Latino affinity groups and a supporter of its LGBTQ group, and he was an early member of the Roche Women Leader Initiative.
About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard’s cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.
